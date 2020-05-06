Shaykh Tablawi, an icon of Quran, dies

Share this article

















The world has lost an iconic Quranic voice in the month of the Quran. Shaykh Muhammad Mahmoud al Tablawi of Egypt has died at age 86 – the last of the senior Egyptian reciters of the Holy Qur’an. Shaykh Al Tablawi left his mark amongst the great reciters of Egypt, having developed his own style and form of expression. He dedicated his life as an ambassador of the Qur’an and shared the platform with Shaykh Mahmoud Khalil Al Husari, Shaykh Abdul Basit Abdul Samad, Shaykh Mahmood Siddeeq Al-Minshawi, Shaykh Mustafa Ismail and Shaykh Mahmud Ali al-Banna.

In a statement, the Al Azhar Institute said he will remain in the hearts and minds of Muslims who will continue to listen to his sweet voice. The institute said he remains an icon in recitation in modern history. The grand mufti of Egypt, Dr Shouqi Al Allam also paid tribute to Shaykh Tablawi.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) hosted Shaykh Tablawi in Cape Town in 2006, through Cape Town’s foremost reciter Shaykh Ismail Londt who studied under his tutelage in 1993. The late Maulana Ihsan Hendricks was president of the council at the time and Shaykh Tablawi was invited as a guest of honour at the MJC’s very first Hifth competition. He was accompanied by his son Muhammad and Shaykh Muhammad Ali Farag and spent two weeks touring South Africa and reciting in its major cities, chaperoned by Shaykh M. Fuad Gabier, Shaykh Abdullah Awaldien and Shaykh Ismail Londt.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of this world-renowned qari who dedicated his entire life to the Quran. He captured the hearts and minds of the world with his amazing recitals,” said MJC second deputy president Shaykh Riad Fataar. “We have fond memories of the Shaykh as a man of honour and respect and will always remember him as one of the great representatives of the Holy Qur’an. His melodious voice will continue to inspire future generations, inshaAllah.” “We express our condolences to his family and to Egypt for their great loss and we pray that the Almighty have mercy on his soul, that He accepts his service to the Holy Book and that He makes him worthy of its intercession in the Hereafter. Amin”

The MJC has urged the Muslim community to perform Salahtul Ghaib (prayer in absentia) in their homes for Shaykh Tablawi. VOC will broadcast the salah live on air at 13h15pm on Wednesday.

VOC

