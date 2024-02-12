Sherwood Park Special Care Centre receives computers from the Department of Social Development

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

It is an ecstatic day for the children of Sherwood Park Special Care Centre as the Deputy Minister of the Department of Social Development ( DSD) Henrietta Ipeleng Bongopane Zulu, was on the ground at the Centre today, which is home for mentally challenged children in Sherwood Park.

Speaking to VOC News, Executive Committee member for Sherwood Park Special Care Centre, Nazir Chafeker, said Zulu was at their centre a few years ago when she wanted to supply them with the equipment.

“We then said no, we are busy constructing a new building, which is now done. We also received funding of R 7 million and we had R3 million in our kitty which we used up. This was the first phase of the building completed and now we will start with the second phase,” explained Chafeker. “Our funders are very impressed with the way we operate and our books are always audited, which led to the R7 million being funded,” clarified Chafeker.

According to Chafeker, the project was first started with their funds, which were to the tune of about R 3 million.

These funds were raised through the support of the community support, explained Chafeker, and we will start at the old centre and then migrate to the new centre.

“There are also expansion plans as we have a multi-purpose centre, and the hall will be a multi-purpose hall, and the community will be able to rent it from us. We will also be serving other special care schools, and we have partnered with other groups who will provide a full theatre for children who are mentally and physically handicapped,” detailed Chafeker.

Photo: Sherwood Park Special Care Centre/Facebook