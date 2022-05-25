Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Shireen Abu Akleh's family seeks international probe into her murder

The family of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh announced yesterday that they would follow up on investigations into her murder on both “local and international levels.”

Speaking to Jordan’s Al-Mamlaka, the correspondent’s brother Antione said that the Jordanian king had been “very supportive to our family.”

Israel assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May while she was covering the occupation army’s storming of Jenin refugee camp. The 51-year-old was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word “Press” and had a helmet on, but was still shot in the head by an Israeli sniper. Her colleagues were also shot at as they tried to rescue her.

Pallbearers at her funeral were also beaten with batons as Israel Police crackdown on her funeral procession as it travelled through occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel later said it would not probe her murder, while investigations by Israeli rights group B’Tselem and others found she could have only been killed by Israeli fire due to the direction of the shooting.

Photo: Middle East Monitor

 

 

 


