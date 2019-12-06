Shivambu appears in court over assault of journalist

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu is the latest of the party’s MPs to be facing assault charges.

It’s been almost two years since a scuffle between Shivambu and a Netwerk24 photojournalist was captured on camera in the Parliamentary precinct.

Shivambu made his first court appearance related to the incident on Thursday.

In March 2018, the EFF’s chief whip lost his temper with Adriaan de Kock who approached him at Parliament.

The matter was taken up by Parliament’s ethics committee but never concluded.

De Kock pressed criminal charges.

“We have forwarded them some of the particulars and we will provide them with the video footage which they have requested and you will remember that he is charged with common assault,” said NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila.

Last week, EFF leader Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also found themselves in the dock on assault charges.

It relates to an attack on a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Shivambu, meanwhile, will have to return to court on 28 January next year.