Shivambu departs EFF for the pastures of the MK party

By Daanyaal Matthews

Floyd Shivambu has departed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), not only leaving the position of Deputy President but the party overall; rather, Shivambu will call uMkhonto we Sizwe his new home. Shivambu will leave the EFF with Jimmy Manyi, with the departure of both being broadcast via a party press conference during which the President of the EFF, Julius Malema, stressed the magnitude of his departure both for the party and for him personally.

The rationale behind Shivambu’s departure from the EFF is unknown and has led to speculation propagating throughout social media, with some arguing that it is tied to the election results; others suggest it is more on the lack of opportunity to succeed in leadership; and others argue that the proposition from the MK party was too lucrative to deny. For independent political analyst Dr. Shingai Mangiza-Mutiza, the choice of Shivambu to join the uMkhonto we Sizwe party is rather confusing given Shivambu’s position as a Marxist.

“All indications are that the MK party does not distinctly position itself as a Marxist entity, and based on that alone, the decision to go there becomes a rather curious choice. Why does he now align with the MK party?” questioned Mangiza-Mutiza.

The MK party being the choice of party for Shivambu is not only unusual on an ideological basis but also on the merit of the perceived chaos exposed on the party’s inner logistics, with the party recently axing fifteen of its members of parliament, arguing that they simply held the seats temporarily. Mangiza-Mutiza argued that the departure of the former deputy president could spell the beginning of more movement out of the EFF, which would be dangerous for the party given the quality of personnel lost.

“His departure will reveal a massive lacuna regarding certain areas of organization. I think the question that begins to arise with his departure what that means for other members of the party like Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who is also very capable whether he now emerges to fulfill that role is yet unclear,” ended Mangiza-Mutiza.

