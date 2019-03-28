Shock over mutilated body left in shopping trolley

Mystery shrouds the gruesome discovery yesterday of a man’s mutilated body propped up in a grocery shopping trolley in Lavender Hill.

“The circumstances surrounding an incident where the body of an unknown male was found in a trolley in Hilary Drive, Lavender Hill, at about 7am are under investigation by Steenberg SAPS,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk, adding no one has been arrested.

An officer at the scene said: “It (the body) seems as if it was brought here, because there is no blood on the ground under the trolley. We received a phone call from the community with regard to this.”

Bystanders huddled in shocked silence at the crime scene, which had been cordoned off.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Steenberg police station on 021 702 9000, or anonymously at Crime Stop on 08600 10111, alternatively SMS Crime Line on 32211.

(Source: IOL)

