Shootout in Valhalla Park leaves one man dead and another wounded

A man was shot and killed and another wounded in Valhalla Park on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson, Andrè Traut says the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle which was found to have been hijacked in Tableview earlier this month.

Traut adds that the incident occurred around six thirty on the corner of Angnus and Edmond Street in Valhalla Park.

One male was shot and killed and another was wounded, before suspects fled in a silver Mini Cooper which was later found abandoned in Robert Sobukwe Road.

Traut adds that the circumstances are being investigated.

Earlier, Bishop Lavis Communications officer Constable Samantha Adonis confirmed that a shoot out on Robert Sobukwe Drive and Valhalla Drive occured, allegedly between police and gangsters.

Reports indicate that several shots were fired in the shootout which was initially between rival gangs. Police had responded to gunfire and intervened in the shooting.

