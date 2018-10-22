Shots fired in ”dramatic” police chase at Cape Town International Airport

A man who allegedly robbed someone of their bag at Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning was arrested following a dramatic police chase to the elevated roadway nearby, police confirmed.

The robbery occured just after 06:00, and was picked up on the airport’s monitoring systems. Police officers and airport security immediately jumped into action, said Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili.

Her colleague, Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said three people were involved in the bag snatching and sped away in a Mercedes-Benz Kompressor.

“One suspect was pulled out of the vehicle by security while a police official tried to stop the vehicle,” said Muridili.

“The driver of the getaway vehicle tried to run the official over at which point shots were fired in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which sped off.”

The man who was pulled out the vehicle would be charged soon.

Crime scene experts were on the scene.

Police took a statement from the person whose bag was snatched and offered trauma counselling.

“A search for the getaway vehicle with suspects is underway. The airport is currently operational,” said Muridili.

