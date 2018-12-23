Shutdown to continue for days as US Senate adjourns with no deal

The US Senate adjourned on Saturday with no deal to end a partial government shutdown, which is now expected to last until at least Thursday.

US President Donald Trump, who is demanding Congress allocated $5bn for his border wall, and Democrats played the blame game as negotiations got under way earlier in the day.

Trump warned that the shut down “could be a long stay” on Twitter early on Saturday, while Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer continued talks to try to overcome the impasse.

But with the full Senate not scheduled to meet again until Thursday, the shutdown is expected to continue through the Christmas holiday.

The partial shutdown began early on Saturday after Trump threw a wrench into the works earlier in the week by refusing to agree to a short-term funding deal cut by Democratic and Republican senators because it did not include funds for his border wall.

The US House of Representatives, where Republicans have a majority until Democrats take over on January 3, passed a bill that included the $5bn, but it ran aground in the Senate.

(Source: Aljazeera)

Share this article











Comments

comments