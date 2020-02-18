Sibelius’s council has big ideas for the school

Share this article

















Sibelius High School’s principal Armien Samodien, together with the learners and staff, welcomed their new representative council of learners (RCL) members on Monday 10 February.

Confident of their capabilities, Samodien said: “They represent the school’s top learners and learners who have proven themselves to be good leaders.”

Many of the elected learners have been on the council for two years and others have served for longer.

“During the grade elections, these learners were voted to come to the RCL structure and, among their peers, they elected their own leadership. Many have been on the RCL before.”The learners will have opportunities to learn from the City of Cape Town and other organisations. Samodien explains: “We allow them to participate in the Cape Town Junior City Council and allow them several opportunities by the department of education that we will expose them to. There are a number of camps we will send them on to develop their leadership skills.”

The RCL chair is Tanweer Julies, while Amy-Lee Miller is the deputy. Aneeka Jacobs is the secretary and Imtiyaaz Adams is treasurer. Simone Buckner and Lelethu Stemmela are additional members.

