Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Silvermine hiking trail closed after man drowns

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Tributes have come pouring in for a 26 year old man who is understood to have drowned in the Silvermine dam on Saturday morning.

The Table Mountain National Park closed down the Silvermine Dam until further notice after his body was discovered.

Police have since opened an inquest docket and are investigating the cause of the drowning.

“Table Mountain National Park can confirm that a body of a 26 year old male has been retrieved at Silvermine Dam following his drowning this morning. TMNP Park Manager, Frans van Rooyen said ” the body was discovered by a SAPS Diving Unit this afternoon and the family has positively identified the body. We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time.”
We would like to express our gratitude to all the Emergency Personnel, including SAPS Diving Unit and TMNP Rangers for their dedication and hard work during this time.”

Earlier this week, TMNP staff members began a safety awareness campaign at Lion’s Head, Signal Hill and Platteklip Gorge in the northern section of the park.

Police have appealed to anyone with more information about what transpired, to come forward to police or anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111:

“Police divers were called to the area earlier this morning to assist with the search. The divers located and retrieved the body of an unknown man. The victim were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Kirstenhof Police registered an Inquest for further investigation. An Autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

VOC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.