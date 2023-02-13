Sister-in-law arrested in connection with policeman’s murder

Share this article

A Cape Town woman is accused of hiring a hitman to murder her policeman brother-in-law.

The Hawks arrested Babalwa Rulwa-Mnatwana, 49, on Friday in connection with the murder of Sgt Sithembiso Mnatwana.

The police officer, who was attached to the Cape Town Central police station, was shot dead on September 8 2022 in front of his residence in Samora Machel.

“The case was allocated to the national priority violent crimes team of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit and their probe revealed Rulwa-Mnatwana, married to the deceased’s brother, allegedly hired a hitman to kill the police official. The motive of the killing is a subject of the Hawks’ investigation,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase.

She appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court on the day of her arrest. She was remanded until the hearing of her bail application, which is set down for February 16.

The alleged hitman is yet to be arrested.

Source: TimesLIVE