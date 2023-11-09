“Sisters shine at South African Radio Awards: ‘Books and Breakfast’ duo Yusrah and Naseerah inspire with literary radiance

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Two remarkable young reporters from RX Radio, Sister Yusrah (16) and Naseerah (14) DuTiot, have garnered well-deserved nominations at this year’s South African Radio Awards. Their show, “Books and Breakfast with Yusrah and Naseerah,” has become a beacon of literary inspiration for listeners.

Yusrah passionately explains the essence of their show, emphasizing the significance of literature in every child’s life. “We feel like literature is very important, and every child should be able to read and write,” she says. Their program, beyond storytelling, includes interviews with authors, illustrators, and individuals within the literary field. Book reviews and recommendations also grace the airwaves, creating a vibrant space for literary enthusiasts.

Naseerah, who battles Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, narrates how her involvement with RX Radio unfolded. Attending Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for physiotherapy, Naseerah was encouraged by a hospital Head officer to explore radio.

Initially hesitant about radio, Yusrah joined her sister Naseerah for moral support at her mom’s urging. Unexpectedly, they completed the entire training program together. Now, the sisters co-host a show, a beautiful outcome of Yusrah’s supportive journey from reluctance to shared passion.

Reflecting on her personal growth, Naseerah shares, “When I was about eight years old, I was always shy and never had confidence… Joining RX Radio just boosted my self-confidence.” The power of the radio platform transformed her into a confident, empowered young woman.

The dynamic sister duo’s show has been nominated for Best Afternoon Drive Show in the community radio category. This isn’t their first recognition; they were nominated in the SA Radio Awards back in 2019 in the Internet radio category. Naseerah adds a noteworthy detail—RX Radio recently obtained their FM radio license, prompting their move into the community radio category this time.

Amidst the challenges brought about by the pandemic, the nomination holds special significance for Yusrah and Naseerah. Yusrah acknowledges the impact of Covid-19 on RX Radio, citing funding struggles and a reduction in regular shows due to limited studio access. Despite these obstacles, the sisters view the nomination as a significant achievement for the radio station.

In the words of Yusrah, “Being nominated once again is a big achievement… Even being nominated under the circumstances is a great achievement for the radio station.”

VOC News