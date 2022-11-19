SIU fails to recoup R92m from company that scored tender without bidding

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has failed in its attempt to recoup more than R92m paid by the Amahlathi local municipality in the Eastern Cape to businessman Mcebisi Mlonzi.

The high court in Makhanda this week dismissed the SIU’s application to declare unlawful and void a hire-purchase agreement entered into in April 2014 between Mlonzi’s company, Kwane Capital, and the municipality.

The SIU also wanted the court to force Mlonzi to repay more than R92m paid to him by the municipality for the contract. The court dismissed the application with costs.

The matter stems from the multimillion-rand contract awarded to Kwane Capital for the lease of heavy plant and equipment to the municipality for three years. The contract was awarded without going through the competitive bid process, but went through as a deviation.

An SIU investigation found Kwane Capital did not own the plant and equipment but was leasing it from Barloworld. The SIU ordered the municipality to cancel the contract and return the machinery to Mlonzi.

It was the SIU’s case that Mlonzi misrepresented that his company was the owner of the equipment which in fact belonged to Barloworld and Avis.