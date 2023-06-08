SIU has Eskom intelligence report, now scrutinising it

Share this article

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Adv Andy Mothibi has informed parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that the SIU has obtained the intelligence report commissioned by Eskom’s former CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

Mothibi confirmed on Wednesday the report is now subject to the SIU’s investigation process.

“I can confirm that SIU has obtained this report,” he said.

He said the SIU is going through the report, which comprises 1,482 pages and 13 sub-reports.

“We are subjecting it to the SIU investigation methodology and protocols. The report will, of course, inform further investigations of SIU and referrals based on the outcome that we reach.

“We are acutely aware that we have to deal with this report as urgently as possible — and speedily — to determine the course of action … This report could possibly enable the required outcomes or further investigation by SIU or by the SAPS or the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] or Investigative Directorate,” he said.

Mothibi said the report was obtained directly from George Fivaz Forensics and Risks, the company that conducted the investigation.

“We reached out because that could have probably been the only credible source for purposes of this report which was the company that was appointed to conduct this investigation.”

Scopa has held meetings with several stakeholders about De Ruyter’s allegations of malfeasance at Eskom to determine whether an inquiry is required.

Police national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola designated Brig Jaap Burger as the liaison with De Ruyter’s intelligence operation after the former Eskom boss met senior police officers, including Masemola, to request police assistance in investigating corruption at Eskom in June last year.

Source: TimesLIVE