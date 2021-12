Six alleged gangsters are due to appear in court today after being busted for reportedly running a drug house in Heideveld.

According to police, several complaints were received about the house in Groenberg Street, including that drugs and guns were being stored there. A raid of the house uncovered a .22 firearm, two magazines, 21 rounds of ammunition as well as mandrax and tik.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 56, including a 39-year-old woman, are expected in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court.