Six Arrested in CT for kidnapping, extortion, and human trafficking

Six suspects, aged between 33 and 41, were apprehended in Klapmuts outside Cape Town on charges of kidnapping, extortion, hijacking, and human trafficking.

The arrests come in connection with an incident where the suspects forcibly abducted a woman and her two-year-old child from a residence in Mfuleni on the Cape Flats, demanding a ransom.

Additionally, an e-hailing driver was reportedly kidnapped in Klapmuts.

Joseph Swartbooi, the police spokesperson, revealed that an integrated operation, led by various units, was activated in response to the crimes.

The suspects were arrested when they approached a nearby bank with one of the victims to withdraw the ransom. Law enforcement intervened, arresting the six males and successfully rescuing the victims.

As investigations unfold, authorities are working to determine if the arrested suspects can be linked to other criminal activities.

Source: SABC News


