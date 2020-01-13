Six people treated after collapsing due to “ingesting something” in Wetton

Share this article

















Police have opened an inquiry after paramedics treated six people in three locations in Wetton after they got sick on Monday afternoon.

City of cape Town’s Wayne Dyason said that when officers responded to the scene, they found that four patients were already being treated.

“City Law Enforcement officers on patrol in Wetton road were alerted to an incident where three males and one female had collapsed at a bus stop. They were receiving medical attention from paramedics on scene and one of them was experiencing convulsions.”

He speculated that they may have ingested something. He added however that the four were not the only ones affected:

“While the paramedics were treating them it was reported that another person was lying on the pavement in Walnut Road and another on St Joseph’s road and Wetton road. All were treated on scene and taken to hospital,” said Dyason.

Shortly after the news broke, speculation around poison came up but could not be validated. However, a police source said that the group of five males and one female fell ill after eating food at the Penn Club in Crete Road, Wetton.

According to Er24’s official Twitter page, the six were in critical condition and were transported to different hospitals.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111

VOC

