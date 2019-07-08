Six women murdered in Philippi

Share this article

















Six women were murdered in Philippi East on Friday evening, July 6. Police have opened an investigation into this heinous crime but the motive for the murder is unknown.

According to EWN, the women aged between 18 and 26-years-old were shot at a residence in the Marcus Garvey community. Police say the unknown gunmen entered their premises in at 22.55pm and opened fire.

“The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and more information cannot be released at this stage” said police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk. More from SABC News: (Source: capetownetc)

