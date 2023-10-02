Gaza commences with its sixth annual wheelchair basketball tournament

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Eleven teams are competing for the championship in the sixth annual wheelchair basketball tournament, which commenced yesterday in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The tournament is facilitated by the Palestinian Paralympic Committee in association with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) at the Palestine Stadium in Gaza City.

According to Paralympic Committee’s Technical Director Musa Kadoum, six male and five female teams will play in this year’s tournament, stretching over a month and a half.

The Palestinians Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) Usuf Chikte highlighted that despite the inhumane acts of violence imposed by Israeli forces on Palestinians on a daily basis, the determination of Palestinians is evident in the ingenuity as they continue to pursue sports as a form of resistance and coping, regardless of their disabilities.

“Israeli occupation forces fire live rounds of ammunition at Palestinians regularly along the Gaza border as they demand their right to return to their native lands. The crippling effect of this deliberate policy of targeting the arms and legs of young protesters leads to horrific amputations of Palestinians who survive this savage practice,” said Chikte.

International organizations have played crucial roles in sustaining sports activities in Palestine, explained Chikte, providing a beacon of hope and resilience amidst adversity.

“Palestinians have shown remarkable determination and resilience in pursuing sports, boosting morale and unity. Basketball, table tennis, and football have become some of the main sporting codes, which have been embraced early on,” expressed Chikte. “Sports offer a temporary escape from daily challenges, helping individuals focus on well-being amid conflict-related stress,” reiterated Chikte.

Photo: Africa4Palestine/Facebook