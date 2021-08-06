Siya Kolisi – Nothing has changed we play the same as last week

Share this article

















SPORTS

Captain Siya Kolisi says in terms of his depth and leadership of Morne Steyn, the input was incredible with his age and experience the team definitely needed that in the backrow. Sticks mentions the strongest combination for an aerial battle and approach many things have changed and it is a tough 80 minute game and the team is looking forward to the challenge. For challenges the team will face the exact same thing and there are no excuses as the public deserves that. The build up especially leading up to the tournament and matches was incredible even going through the period of isolation.

The teams outlook on the field is completely different, the team focuses solely on what takes place on the field. TMO calls play an important role and the Springboks coach didn’t feel as though the team has ever slowed down the game, once the ball is in play the TMO becomes a major part of the game and the Springboks control the tempo of the game and never slow things down.

“ Better game this time, the second win as a group for us nothing has changed , we focus on what we do and play the same as last week “ says Kolisi

Coach Stick closes off by saying that coaching team looks at the controllable aspects and the main focus is to stay on top of things , the recovery would be key and they would make sure that the game time and recovery is well.

Nienaber said earlier in the week :

“This group of players are among a handful of players in the history of South African rugby that have an opportunity to clinch a series against the Lions after winning the Rugby World Cup, and every player in this squad understands what a rare honour that is,” said Nienaber.

“I don’t think one needs any more motivation than that to win this weekend. We are preparing for a physical encounter and we know that every small battle will count if we want to win the series.

“This match is as important to us as it is for the Lions, so we know it is going to be tight, and we will have to capitalise on every opportunity we have to score points, and be effective in every area of our game.

“As Springboks, big moments such as these excite us, so we plan to go out there and give everything we have to clinch the Series.”

The team heads into their third test tomorrow at Cape Town Stadium , the squad announcement below :

Springbok team to face the British & Irish Lions:

15 – Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) – 64 caps, 60 pts (12t)

14 – Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse) – 16 caps, 40 pts (8t)

13 – Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 17 caps, 20 pts (4t)

12 – Damian de Allende (Munster) – 49 caps, 30 pts (6t)

11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 16 caps, 75 pts (15t)

10 – Handré Pollard (vice-captain, Montpellier) – 51 caps, 494 pts (6t, 79c, 98p, 4d)

9 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 15 caps, 35pts (7t)

8 – Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 2 caps, 0 pts

7 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 42 caps, 5pts (1t)

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 53 caps, 30 pts (6t)

5 – Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 47 caps, 25 pts (5t)

4 – Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) – 88 caps, 15 pts (3t)

3 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 41 caps, 5pts (1t)

2 – Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers) – 39 caps, 40 pts (8t)

1 – Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 50 caps, 5pts (1t)

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 36 caps, 30 pts (6t)

17 – Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 45 caps, 5 pts (1t)

18 – Vincent Koch (Saracens) – 22 caps, 0 pts

19 – Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 4 caps, 0 pts

20 – Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 9 caps, 5 pts (1t)

21 – Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) – 13 caps, 25 pts (5t)

22 – Morné Steyn (Vodacom Bulls) – 66 caps, 736 points (8t, 102c, 154p, 10d)

23 – Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 9 caps, 5pts (1t)

By Fatima Said

Photo Credits: Gallo images/ Fatima Said