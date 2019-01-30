Slight petrol price increase expected in Feb

The Automobile Association says the price of petrol is likely to increase in February, while the price of diesel is expected to decrease.

This is according to the unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund. The statement says international oil prices have reached a slightly higher plateau after climbing in the first half of January.

Petrol is expected to increase by around eight cents a litre, while diesel is set to drop by three cents and illuminating paraffin by nine cents.

The difference in the price changes relates mainly to the differences in the international product prices of diesel and petrol.

[source: SABC News]

