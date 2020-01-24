Slow internet expected at least until next month

Share this article

















A French cable-laying vessel destined for Angola to repair undersea internet connectivity cables and restore South Africa’s slow internet, has not yet reached Namibian waters.

The recent strong winds in Cape Town prevented the vessel from leaving and the ship only departed Table Bay harbour on Wednesday evening.

According to the South African National Research and Education Network, the Leon Thevenin, with a crew of 53 people on board, is expected to arrive at its destination next Tuesday. The cable outage of the West Africa and South Atlantic Cable Systems went down eight days ago.

It is expected to take two days to repair the damage to the cables.

Source: SABC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments