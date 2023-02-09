Smart Supplier Programme, applications open

Share this article

The City is launching the Smart Supplier Program application process to City-registered businesses this week.

The seventh year of the program will be made possible by Smart Procurement World.

“Platforms such as this are crucial to small businesses because they provide knowledge and an understanding of the skills necessary to deal with challenges that can stifle growth. The first phase of the Smart Supplier Programme kicks off with 150 vendors who go through various issues concerned with business development. From that, 40 are selected and provided with access to markets and introductions to buyers and other new opportunities,” said Alderman James Vos, the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth.

Vendors must outline their assistance needs as part of the application process and will then be guided through a series of masterclasses.

To qualify, vendors must meet criteria including the following:

The business must be based in Cape Town

The business must have been in operation for a minimum of 18 months

Business owners must be able to handle increased market demands, and have a unique competitive advantage in the market in which you trade

You must be a registered supplier with the Central Supplier Database as a City Vendor

A valid tax certificates.

“As the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, everything I do is with a strong focus on building a more equal, inclusive and sustainable economy. A big part of this means maintaining and further developing the foundation for small businesses to continue being the engine room of growth by providing the right mix of smart procurement and supplier development support. Courses such as these help budding businesses to overcome obstacles and expand their operations which means more job opportunities and, ultimately, a stronger economy,” said Alderman Vos.

To apply for the programme, businesses need to be registered as vendors on the City’s database at: https://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Register/Business-and-trade/Register-as-a-supplier. Applications close on Sunday, 12 February 2023. To apply, head over to this link: https://www.formpl.us/form/5238160301883392

Source: City of Cape Town

Photo: Pixabay