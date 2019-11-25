Smash-and-grab incidents on the rise

Share this article

















Ahead of the festive season, motorists are being urged to remain vigilant as the number of smash-and-grab incidents seem to be increasing around Cape Town.

Clive Jacobs, a community activist from Lavender Hill, said smash-and-grab robberies were “out of control” and that residents fear for their lives, but that police show very little interest, according to IOL.

Jacobs asked communities and victims to report cases. “I feel justice can be served if law enforcement agencies take note of these negativities. Communities and children are at risk,” he added.

Motorists should exercise caution when on the road, keep valuables out of sight and keep windows closed when stopping at intersections. Some areas are more vulnerable to crime, so be aware of the smash-and-grab hotspots in the Cape.

Residents who experienced or witnessed a smash-and-grab incident should contact the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by calling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

Picture: Pexels

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

