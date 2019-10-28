Snowfall surprises Western Cape

Share this article

















The area outside of Rawsonville, including the mountains from Villiersdorp to Tulbagh, Worcester and Sneeukop have received some unexpected snowflakes this morning. Residents were surprised to wake up to icy coldness and views of powdery white mountain tops in the middle of Cape Town’s supposed spring season.

According to Snow-forecast.com, the snowfall reached 4cm around the area of the Matroosberg Nature Reserve.

Whilst other parts of the countries are drought-stricken and experiencing heat waves, inhabitants of the Western Cape have been battling winter-like weather conditions including heavy rains, floods and temperatures struggling to reach 20 degrees Celcius during the day.

