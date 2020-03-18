‘Social distancing’ explained

Share this article

















Globally governments around the world are responding to the covid-19 pandemic, and social distancing is a core facet to limit the spread of the virus. Social distancing can be defined as a set of nonpharmaceutical infection control actions intended to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease.

Head of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics of Public Health & Family Medicine at the University of Cape Town, Professor Maia Lesosky said that it can be described as physical distancing and social connection.

“What people are trying to achieve by social distancing is that it’s important to help slow down the spread of infection,” said Lesosky.

Lesosky said there are several methods that can be adopted to help curtail the spread of covid-19.

“Stay a few meters apart when you need to speak to people, trying to avoid close contact as much as possible, reducing the number of activities you go to, inviting fewer people over to your home and perhaps not participating in group activities as you would,” advised Lesosky.

The effects that social distancing will have on the spread of the virus is paramount.

“The infection can only spread a few steps at a time so by slowing the infection down what we do is make the resources available in the health care system,” said Lesosky.

Reports suggest there is evidence from previous outbreaks, including the 2014 Ebola outbreak that social distancing can effectively limit the spread of infections.

Lesosky agreed that it would be a difficult task to self-isolate in a family house-hold, especially because a person may be a carrier of the virus but show no symptoms thus transmitting it onto another family member unbeknownst to either them.

“People should be aware if someone has returned from travels, beware of what the symptoms are and if they’re coughing or sneezing keep distance,” advised Lesosky.

Other measures that can be used to ensure social distancing is to work from home if possible, organize meetings via video calls rather than doing them in person and avoiding unnecessary use of public transport.

Lesosky said that to some it may impossible to avoid travelling with public transport but in the case where it is the only alternative she suggested to keep a distance from people who are openly coughing, sneezing or displaying any flu-like symptoms.

“Soap and water is the best,” commented Lesosky.

However, Lesosky continued by saying that if a person does not have access to soap and water and then an alcohol based hand-sanitizer would be the second best option.

“There is no evidence to suggest that hand-sanitizers without alcohol will work,” said Lesosky.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments