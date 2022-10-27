Social media users share a joke in reaction to Sandton terrorist attack warning

Share this article

While many are shocked and concerned about a warning of a possible terror attack in the greater Sandton area this weekend, many on social media have turned to humour to lighten the mood.

The US government issued a statement on Wednesday warning of a potential attack.

“The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 29.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method or target of the potential attack. The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of October 29-30.”

No further details about the attack were communicated.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele downplayed the threat.

“I have checked this with my security unit and I will be saying up front we are a bit disturbed. This alarm has been going on but up to this point it is not backed up by any evidence.

“Our teams have been following the matter for them to give evidence and they have not been able to do that,” Gungubele told SABC News.

Gungubele’s office oversees state security, which reports directly to the president.

The warning sparked a flood of reaction on social media, with many warning others to stay safe and avoid the area.

Others shared memes and jokes.

Source: TimesLive