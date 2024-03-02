‘Social service workers needed now more than ever’

Share this article

Social service professionals are needed now more than ever before.

This is according to the Western Cape Department of Social Development as it celebrates Social Work Month, by honouring all individuals in the social service profession.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said the department has seen a significant increase in the demand for services over the last few years.

She said the number of domestic abuse, gender-based violence, crime, poverty, child abuse and neglect cases is worryingly high.

The department wants to recognise and highlight the work done by social service professionals daily.

Spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas said there’s a call for greater support for the profession.

“We are calling on people in positions of power, leaders in faith-based organisations and communities, as well as ordinary citizens, to support social service professionals in any way they can. Because they are so crucial to the strengthening of our social fabric.”