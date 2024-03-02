Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

‘Social service workers needed now more than ever’

Local, News, UncategorizedNo Comments
Share this article
         

Social service professionals are needed now more than ever before.

This is according to the Western Cape Department of Social Development as it celebrates Social Work Month, by honouring all individuals in the social service profession.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said the department has seen a significant increase in the demand for services over the last few years.

She said the number of domestic abuse, gender-based violence, crime, poverty, child abuse and neglect cases is worryingly high.

The department wants to recognise and highlight the work done by social service professionals daily.

Spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas said there’s a call for greater support for the profession.

“We are calling on people in positions of power, leaders in faith-based organisations and communities, as well as ordinary citizens, to support social service professionals in any way they can. Because they are so crucial to the strengthening of our social fabric.”


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.