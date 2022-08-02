Society must help fight GBV, President Ramaphosa urges

Individuals, organisations and employers are urged to join the government in a national effort to address the social faultlines that lead to gender-based violence.

Whether volunteering at a shelter, supporting community policing forums or joining awareness campaigns in schools, everyone can do their bit, says President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter.

“Gender-based violence and femicide is a deep-rooted societal problem.

“Eradicating gender-based violence demands that we act together as a people.

“This means promoting positive attitudes around gender equality in our communities, at our places of worship and in our own homes. As men, we should demonstrate our intolerance to sexism, patriarchy and gender-based violence in how we treat our partners, colleagues, mothers, sisters and daughters,” he said.