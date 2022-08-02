Society must help fight GBV, President Ramaphosa urges

LOCAL
Individuals, organisations and employers are urged to join the government in a national effort to address the social faultlines that lead to gender-based violence.
Whether volunteering at a shelter, supporting community policing forums or joining awareness campaigns in schools, everyone can do their bit, says President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter.
“Gender-based violence and femicide is a deep-rooted societal problem.
“Eradicating gender-based violence demands that we act together as a people.
“This means promoting positive attitudes around gender equality in our communities, at our places of worship and in our own homes. As men, we should demonstrate our intolerance to sexism, patriarchy and gender-based violence in how we treat our partners, colleagues, mothers, sisters and daughters,” he said.
“It is now a crime not to report such a sexual offence. This is part of one of three laws that I signed earlier this year that strengthen the fight against gender-based violence and offer greater support and protection to survivors.”
“We are determined that all these building blocks are in place so that our law enforcement authorities and courts can investigate and prosecute gender-based violence more effectively.”
But communities must play their part too, he said.
“Our communities must not shelter criminals in their midst. There is always someone who knows something, who heard something or who even witnessed something. The problem is many of us choose to keep quiet because the perpetrator is a friend, a partner or a colleague. Or we are just afraid and fear victimisation.”
“I call on anyone who has information about this crime to report it to the authorities so the perpetrators can be arrested. Given the size of this problem in our country, it is no longer possible to avoid responsibility for reporting sex crimes.”
Commenting on the Krugersdorp attack on a group of men and women shooting a music video at a disused mine on Thursday, during which eight women were raped, the president said “these horrible acts of brutality are an affront to the right of women and girls to live and work in freedom and safety”.
“While they pursue the suspects in this crime, the SA Police Service must also pay immediate attention to the concerns of the community of West Village, where the incident occurred, who say they are under siege from armed gangs in the area.
Source: TimesLive