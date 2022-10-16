Solidarity ready to take on Dis-Chem regarding ‘discriminatory’ employment policy

LOCAL
Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann shared on Twitter a letter reportedly sent by Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman.
It is dated September 19 and was addressed to all senior management.
“Remember, we are growing at a fast rate and a few appointments other than white don’t cut it. It’s the ratio between black and white that counts. So when no suitable black candidate is found and a white is appointed, we need several blacks just to maintain the status quo, never mind moving forward,” reads the letter.
Saltzman said the company was placing a moratorium on the appointment of white individuals, including external appointments and internal promotions.
“Dis-Chem confirmed that the letter was authentic, but said they have since retracted it. What we want to know is whether they have also retracted the policy cited in the letter,” Hermann said.
He said what Dis-Chem is trying to do is illegal and Solidarity would keep a close eye on developments.
“We are ready to challenge them legally if they continue with this policy that is discriminatory,” Hermann said.
Responding, Dis-Chem said it is aware of an internal memo on social media addressing employment equity targets in the group.
“Dis-Chem stands by the unequivocal imperative to continue its transformation journey. Equality and diversity are important to Dis-Chem and the group continues to make great strides in ensuring it maintains progress in this area. It is a proudly South African business which promotes inclusivity and representation of all South Africans in their capacity as key stakeholders,” the company said.
Source: TimesLIVE