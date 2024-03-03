Some eThekwini schools closed as municipal strike continues

Share this article

Schools in Wyebank, west of Durban, have been closed since the middle of last week, when water supply was interrupted amid an unprotected strike by eThekwini municipal workers.

Pinetown CPF chairperson, Barry Barnes says Wyebank, as well as parts of Pinetown and New Germany, are still without water.

The eThekwini municipality says there has been vandalism and sabotage of water infrastructure in some areas.

Barnes says community members came to the aid of learners to get them home when schools had to close.

“There was no water, no water at all. So we have to take the kids out of the school because I’m part of the SGB as well. So we have to call the parents to come take the kids; those who don’t have transport have to wait for the parents until late, maybe 6 o’clock, to come collect them at the school. As it is, the schools are still closed. So we don’t know when the water’s going to come back.”

Source: SABC News