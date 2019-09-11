Some foreign nationals happy to go home after attacks

JOHANNESBURG – Some foreign nationals say they’re happy to go back home following the recent attacks.

Hundreds of them, including children, have been sheltering in Katlehong since the violence started.

WATCH: Foreign nationals flee after xenophobic violence

Nearly 700 people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence and looting while 12 fatalities have been linked to the unrest.

Suddenly facing an uncertain future after being chased from their homes.

About 150 foreign nationals have taken refuge in a town hall in Katlehong fearing for their safety while others have taken the decision to return to their country of origin.

Most of those leaving South Africa behind – are making the journey back home by bus this week.

Having to start from scratch once again.