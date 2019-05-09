‘Some people may have voted more than once’

Political parties in the Western Cape have raised concerns that some people voted more than once as the ink marker was easy to remove from fingers.

The Cape Party, Cope and the Democratic Alliance are among several parties that raised concerns about this.

Cope Premier candidate Deidre Carter says when she received information about the ink that could be removed, she tried it at home and the ink easily disappeared.

She added that the scanning machines at the voting stations were also not able to detect that she had already voted.

She says: “I decided to go back to my voting station and explained to the presiding officer what my concern was and he then checked. I then went to four other voting stations where I got the slips and by the time I got to actually having to complete the VAC form I said please call the presiding officer because I have already voted.”

(Source: SABC News)

