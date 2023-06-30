Some reprieve for motorists come July says AA

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Motorists can expect some reprieve at filling stations next week as the price of petrol is expected to drop by 20 cents a litre. However, diesel users will suffer an increase next month. This is according to the Automobile Association’s (AA) Layton Beard that spoke on VOC’s Breakfast show on Friday morning.

“At this stage it’s looking like a decrease of anything between 12 and 20 cents per litre for petrol users. But unfortunately, diesel users will experience an increase of 20 to 25 cents per litre and we suspect illuminating paraffin won’t change much,” explained Beard. “While consumers are going to benefit from the lowered petrol price there may be a knock-on effect from higher diesel prices which may affect consumers down the line,” added Beard.

The biggest factor that has influenced the numbers for next month is the strength of the rand to the dollar.

“As strange as it sounds, the rand is contributing most to the cost, on average it faired around R18.80 to the US dollar during March which was lower than the average it was at the end of May and because of that we are obviously seeing some benefits,” said Beard.

He further said little difference was made to the international oil price.

The fuel price will be adjusted on the 5th of July.

