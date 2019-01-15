Son accused of mother’s rape

A 24-year-old Eastern Cape man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly raping his mother in her Nyanga home.

The man has denied the accusation and has counter claimed that his mother is falsely accusing him after he threatened to expose her drinking and “bad deeds.”

State prosecutor Nicky Konisi said the State would oppose bail.

Speaking to Magistrate Goolam Bawa, the accused said he arrived in Cape Town on December 16th and spoke to his mother after seeing the way she lived.

“She is supposed to go to church and take us to church, not do this. I told her. That is why she accused me of rape. I did not do this,” said the accused.

The case has been postponed until February 4th.

