SONA 2022: road closures around CPT City Hall

Parliament has apologized for the inconvenience of several road closures in the Cape Town CBD, ahead of and on the day of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

It is the first time the SONA is being hosted anywhere other than Parliament’s National Assembly, following the devastating fire at the start of the year.

In a statement from the presidency, it was confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be taking to the podium inside the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 10 February 2022, at 7 PM.

Cape Town motorists and pedestrians are advised of parking restrictions and temporary road closures between the 1st and 16th of February, taking into account the SONA debate and subsequent presidential response next week, on the 14th, 15th and 16th respectively.

The following road closures will draw to a close at midnight on 16 February 2022:

Corporation Street between Darling and Longmarket Streets will be completely closed to motorists. However, a walk path is available for pedestrians). Curb side fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall will cover: Darling Street, Corporation Street, Parade Street and Longmarket Street.

Darling Street will be closed to accommodate parade rehearsals from 5 PM to midnight, every day, between Tuesday and Thursday. This includes between Plein and Buitenkant Streets and between Buitenkant Street and the Castle of Good Hope, where Traffic Control will be in place.

On the day of SONA, 10 February, the following closures will take place:

Between 4 AM until 11.45 PM:

Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets – becomes bi-directional

Plein Street: between Roeland and Barrack Streets

Between 5.45 PM and 7.30 PM :

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets

Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets

Temporary closure of ±35 minutes between 5.45 PM and 7 PM :

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)

N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre

Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Strand Streets

Darling Street, Sir Lowry Road: from Buitenkant to Tennant Streets -this will include a closure of Hanover Street and Tennant Street

Should an emergency occur and contingency measures need to be activated, roads contained in the Parking Restrictions will be closed as required between 8 AM and 11.45 PM

The following areas will also be closed between midnight on Wednesday until 11.45 PM on Thursday, as well as the same period on 14, 15 and 16 February next week:

Parade, Cape Town

Roeland Street: outgoing lane between Plein Street and 37 Plein Street (Bld. Next to Nieuwmeester parking)

Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Darling Streets (all 3 days 16:00 – 20:00 and on 9 Feb. from 23:59 to completion)

Plein Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets

Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Streets

Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Parade Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets

Corporation Street: between Darling and Caledon Streets

Caledon Street: between Corporation and Parade Streets

The following road closures include Parking Restrictions:

Darling Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Longmarket Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Corporation Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets

Parade Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets

Plein Street: between Roeland and Barrack Streets

Commercial Street: between Nieuwmeester Parking and Plein Street

