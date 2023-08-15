South Africa: 8 Arab countries request to join BRICS

Share this article

Eight Arab countries have officially applied to join the BRICS group of fast-developing economies, the South African foreign minister said.

Naledi Pandor told reporters that a total of 23 countries have officially applied to join the group, including eight Arab countries, noting that BRICS leaders will discuss expanding the group and the submitted applications during their upcoming summit between 22-24 August.

“South Africa, as chairman of BRICS, will hold talks at the summit on the enlargement model, its principles and standards. We are gradually moving towards consensus on BRICS expansion issues, and we hope to reach it at the summit,” Pandor said.

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were named as the countries that applied.

The remaining countries are Bangladesh, Iran, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia, Belarus, Bolivia, Argentina, Venezuela, Vietnam, Cuba, Honduras, Indonesia and Thailand.

Source: Middle East Monitor