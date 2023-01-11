South Africa at key stage of nuclear revamp as power grid reels

The head of Eskom’s nuclear unit quit last year, while the utility’s CEO will leave at the end of March, raising concerns the company won’t be able to stick to its schedule. The plant, originally set to operate until 2024, is one of Eskom’s most reliable, making its return to service key to meeting the nation’s energy needs.

Located on the Atlantic coast about 27km north of Cape Town, Koeberg’s first unit was completed in 1984 and the second the following year. The replacement of its generators was originally expected to be completed in 2021 but the project was dogged by delays. The revamp will extend its lifespan by two decades.

“Frequent delays in returning units from maintenance are a serious cause of concern,” said Fanele Mondi, CEO of the Energy Intensive Users Group, whose members include Anglo American and Glencore and account for about 40% of the country’s electricity consumption.

The work on Koeberg “is one such maintenance event that has to be done on time” as any delay will have a significant impact on the performance of the power system, he said.

Africa’s most-industrialised economy has been battered by chronic energy shortages since 2008 because Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of its power, can’t meet demand from its old, poorly maintained and defective coal-fired plants. Its energy availability factor, a measurement of how much capacity can be used, has dropped to below half, leaving the grid increasingly vulnerable to collapse unless blackouts are implemented.

Koeberg has been among the best performing of Eskom’s more than two dozen power stations. Its one unit ran uninterrupted for more than 400 days before the December shutdown, while the other has been operating for more than 100 days. It is also the cheapest to run, with its electricity costing far less than that produced from coal- and diesel-fired plants.

Even so, the need for the Koeberg overhaul — which has been planned since 2010 — has grown increasingly apparent. One of its units had to be taken offline in 2020 after a jellyfish clogged a water cooling system filterand the following year the plant dispatched its smallest amount of electricity in about two decades as it underwent scheduled maintenance. The revamp will reduce its output this year and in 2024, Eskom said.

Rising costs are a concern, given that Eskom has amassed R396.3bn of debt and isn’t generating enough electricity to cover its operating and interest costs.

The overall price tag of extending Koeberg’s lifespan was set at R20bn in 2010, and Eskom said the final figure will be “very close” to that amount. Even so, it has made a R2.7bn provision for possible compensation claims associated with the steam generation project that may be related to the delays. The contractors’ claims are being processed, and any comment on the expected final amount would be speculation, the utility said.

Source: TimesLive