Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

South Africa dig deep to retain World Cup title

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

South Africa became the first team to win the Rugby World Cup four times when they beat New Zealand 12-11 on Saturday after the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men in the final at the Stade de France.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane, the first player to be sent off in a World Cup final, was shown a red card for a high tackle after half an hour as the Springboks led 12-3 despite losing hooker Bongi Mbonambi with a knee injury in the third minute.

Handre Pollard kicked four penalties to make sure Beauden Barrett’s try and Richie Mo’unga’s six points from the tee would not stop South Africa maintaining their perfect final record as the Springboks won their third game in a row by one point.

Jordie Barrett had a chance to slot the winning penalty with seven minutes left after Cheslin Kolbe was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on, but his attempt went wide, and South Africa celebrated their second final win against the All Blacks after their 1995 triumph.

Source SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.