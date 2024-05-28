South Africa prepares for crucial 2024 elections amid socio-economic challenges

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

On Wednesday, 29 May, millions of South African citizens will head to their local voting stations to exercise their democratic right to vote.

This year marks nearly 30 years of constitutional democracy for the country. Amid complex socio-economic challenges and deepening inequality, the 2024 elections are poised to test the resilience and will of South Africans like never before.

VOC News has actively engaged with the public, political parties, activists, businesses, and analysts to gather diverse perspectives and understand the core issues at stake.

However, in a country characterized by diversity, the perspectives of non-profit organizations (NPOs) hold significant weight in shaping public discourse and ensuring that the democratic process is inclusive and representative of all citizens.

From addressing basic needs to advocating for human rights, these organizations are often referred to as the backbone of social progress and community resilience.

Advocate Bernadine Bachar, Director at the Saartjie Baardman Centre for Women and Children, emphasized several issues that the center believes political parties should address in the upcoming elections regarding women and children.

“While there is much work that the government needs to undertake, we would like to see that work concentrate on narrowing the gender gap between men and women, ensuring that there are services available to women to provide for their own families,” she said. “Making sure that NGOs working with women and children are adequately funded and also addressing the unemployment of women and housing for vulnerable women.”

One of the most pressing issues in South Africa is homelessness. Various organizations and studies have estimated the number of homeless individuals in the country, with figures ranging from hundreds of thousands to over a million people.

Many homeless individuals live in informal settlements or on the streets, lacking access to basic services such as sanitation, clean water, and healthcare.

Valerie Govender, Chief Communications Officer at U-turn Homeless Ministries, expressed hope that all political candidates would consider the needs of people affected by homelessness.

“Elections are just around the corner, and as South Africans, we are mindful that the outcome of these elections has the potential to completely redefine our future.” “It is our hope that the parties elected to government will work closely with us to develop a more comprehensive rehabilitation strategy, which has been the key missing piece in most responses to homelessness worldwide.”

Furthermore, Bronwyn Newman, who runs the NPO Rescuing A Young Life (RAYL) in the Parkwood area, highlighted the importance of government funding for organizations providing crucial services to communities.

“The government relies so much on NPOs to fill the gaps, yet there is a lack of funding for these organizations. We have NPOs based in SA that now must depend on international funding to continue their work. There are many great organizations doing amazing work that are on the brink of closure due to a lack of funding.”

Approximately 27.8-million eligible voters are preparing to cast their vote during these elections, a record-breaking 31 political parties and independent candidates are expected to contest the national polls.

It has been an intense campaign, with party leaders travelling across the country to win over South Africans.

On Wednesday, it is over to the voters to decide the future direction of the nation

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm