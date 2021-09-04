Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

South Africa records over 9,000 new covid infections

South Africa has recorded 9,199 new COVID-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total case load in the country to over 2.8 million.

247 people have died from COVID-19 related complications is the in the same 24-hour period pushing the death toll, since the start of the pandemic, to 83,161.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said most of the new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which continues to battle a prolonged third wave with more than 2,400 new infections recorded followed by the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.


