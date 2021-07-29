South Africa shines in Tokyo, Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett brings home Gold. Blitzbokke outplays Australia and USA.

Share this article

















Team South Africa, makes us proud once again as our two golden girls Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett surges to incredible victories in their semi-finals. Corbett clinches a victory in 2:19:33. A historical win for both women as they hope to claim another gold in the final on Friday ( 3.41 SA Time ) . 18-year-old Matthew Sates takes second place in the 200m individual medley.

Results from the women’s 200 breaststroke Tatjana Schoenmaker leads in first position at 2:19:33, followed by ROC born Evgeniia Chikunova with 2:20.5, in third Annie Lazor from the USA with 2:21.94 . Results from the 200m breast stroke semi-final 1 are Kaylene Corbett 2:22:08 behind her Lilly King from the USA with 2:22:27 and in third Molly Renshaw from Great Britain 2:22.70.

Men’s Hockey, Pool B : South Africa clenches a victory over Germany, 4-3, Mustaphaa Cassiem scored in the 48th minute. Matthew Guise, Craig Keenan and Nic Spooner amongst the top scoring team . A few losses amidst the victories where the South African Water polo team in Group A experienced a loss for South Africa as Hungary edges a victory of 23 -1 and in the Men’s U23 Football update: Group A South Africa 0 Mexico 2 (Half-time)

Whilst the South Afrcians outplayed Australia in 22-19 they conceded yet another strong finish for our boys, the Blitzbokke takes a speedy win of 28 over their opponents USA 7. Top try scorers Justin Geduld, Sakoyiso Makata, Kurt-Lee Brown and Stedman Gans. Scores placing the team in 5th position . According to SA Rugby reports Neil Powell mentioned how grateful he is just for their last match.

“I have no regrets only massive gratitude for all opportunities that came my way. I am very pleased we could finish on a high,“ he said.

Source: Fatima Said