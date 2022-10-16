South Africa signs 17 memoranda of understanding with Saudi Arabia

South Africa and Saudi Arabia have signed 17 memoranda of understanding relating to mining, renewable energy, security, transport, agri-aquaculture and other sectors, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

“Seventeen MoUs for us as South Africa being signed and exchanged at the same time is a record and true demonstration of the depth of the relationship between the two countries and the great ambitions that we all have,” said Ramaphosa.

He was participating in a round-table session between the South African and Saudi Arabian business communities.

On Saturday, he delivered the closing remarks at the South Africa-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum in Jeddah.

Ramaphosa, who is on a two-day state visit to the country, is accompanied by a high-level business delegation including the Solidarity Fund’s Gloria Serobe and Aspen’s Stavros Nicolaou among other people.