From the news desk

South Africa surpasses milestone with 20 million jabbed against covid

South Africa has surpassed the milestone of 20 million vaccinations administered in the fight against COVID-19.

The country has continued to rollout over 200,000 vaccines daily boosting the number of inoculations across the country.

South Africa’s far-reaching effort to vaccinate its vast population against COVID-19 has hit another milestone.

Over 20,1 million residents have rolled up their sleeves to receive the jab giving the government’s vaccine drive some traction in its goal of vaccinating at least 70% of the population by December.

Meanwhile at least 10.7 million people are fully jabbed.

The Health Department will be increasing the vaccination drive to include those aged 12 and older next week- adding another six million people to the programme.


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.