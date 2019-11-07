South Africa welcomes the Bokke back home

Share this article

















As the country awaited the long-anticipated return of the Springboks, OR Tambo was packed to the brim with dedicated fans, brimming with excitement and eager to welcome their heroes back home.

South Africans were moved to the point of tears and many had spent most of their day camping out to keep their spot for the auspicious occasion.

Locals in every square inch of the busy airport were beaming with pride and filled with happiness when our heroes finally arrived.

The Springboks have shown the entire nation that we can easily be united and put our differences aside to be better together. We can’t wait for their visit to Cape Town.

Ndlovu Youth Choir singing the national anthem #SpringboksArrival pic.twitter.com/CCGfYsaDii — Carlos 🎲 (@_CarloDaCosta) November 5, 2019

Go Away With Your Racism, The Colours Of The Rainbow Are Communicating #SpringboksArrival pic.twitter.com/V4H71Lc8jy — MICHU (@MichuEmenalo) November 5, 2019

To be quite honest, i really do not care about the negativity that some have brought after the springbok win. No country is perfect and we as SOUTH AFRICANS needed this win to boost our morale!! This is BEAUTIFUL! @Springboks thank you ❤🇿🇦 #FOMO😭😭😭 #SpringboksArrival pic.twitter.com/fAYeUHnyI3 — Sesethu Time (@TimeSesethu) November 5, 2019

It's so beautiful to watch our people excited and celebrating together. I wish this mood can spread into every street, house, workplace and heart. We are truly stronger when we are united.💚💛🇿🇦 #SpringboksArrival pic.twitter.com/0PEpHLpVXx — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) November 5, 2019

OR Tambo has never been this small. The WORLD CHAMPIONS have arrived.

#SpringboksArrival pic.twitter.com/rpLWvblRIh — Segopotso Tong (@Mr_BillTong) November 5, 2019

#SpringboksArrival look at what Ndlozi hates. The man is mad at us South Africans because the EFF is not the reason for our heppeness. The man is jealous of our unity and celebration because have achieved a lot in sport under ANC led government pic.twitter.com/uZcgaXfU05 — Siyabonga Chris Came (@came_chris) November 5, 2019

One local even stopped to paint a portrait in honour of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi.

Picture: Twitter

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

