South Africa welcomes the Bokke back home

As the country awaited the long-anticipated return of the Springboks, OR Tambo was packed to the brim with dedicated fans, brimming with excitement and eager to welcome their heroes back home.

South Africans were moved to the point of tears and many had spent most of their day camping out to keep their spot for the auspicious occasion.

Locals in every square inch of the busy airport were beaming with pride and filled with happiness when our heroes finally arrived.

The Springboks have shown the entire nation that we can easily be united and put our differences aside to be better together. We can’t wait for their visit to Cape Town.

One local even stopped to paint a portrait in honour of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi.

Picture: Twitter

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)


