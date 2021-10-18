Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
South African advertising industry faces Human Rights Commission inquiry

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced it will be convening an inquiry into allegations of racial discrimination within the advertising industry next year.

According to the SAHRC, it follows fighting and publication of advertisements that have caused uproar among both society and the industry due to racist undertones.

The inquiry is expected to sit during the last week of February 2022, where after medium to long term interventions will be drafted for the industry.
 
Vested parties, including the public, are urged to make written submissions by 31st of January 2022. These may be sent via email to Inquiry@sahrc.org.za, fax at 011 403 0668 or hand delivered to 1st Floor, 27 Stiemens Street, JD House, Braamfontein.
 
VOC

