South African halaal bodies shine at global halaal summit 2023

Share this article

The bustling halls of the Global Halaal Summit 2023 in Malaysia are abuzz with enthusiasm as representatives from South African Halaal bodies make their mark in this international event. Hosted by the esteemed the Malaysia Department of Islamic Affairs, called Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM), the summit has drawn the participation of prominent organizations, including the MJC Halaal Trust, the National Independent Halaal Trust, and the South African National Halaal Authority.

This global gathering serves as a vital platform, uniting Halaal certifying bodies from across the globe to forge connections, share knowledge, and collectively address the challenges and opportunities within the vibrant Halaal industry.

Moulana Abdul Wahab Wookay, CEO of the National Independent Halaal Trust, delivered a thought-provoking address, underscoring the pivotal role of technology in enhancing the Halaal experience for consumers. With representatives from eighty-four Halal Certifying Bodies spanning forty-seven countries, the summit’s speakers have placed significant emphasis on harnessing technology to elevate the entire Halaal industry.

In a display of unity and recognition, the Cape Town Ulama Board, a council of Islamic scholars, expressed their deep pride in witnessing South African Halaal bodies gain global acclaim. They firmly believe that these organizations play an indispensable role in ensuring the Halaal needs of South Africa’s Muslim community are met.

Moulana Navlakhi, the Theological Director of the South African National Halaal Authority, eloquently emphasized that the JAKIM-hosted convention provides an ideal platform for member Halal Certifying Bodies to actively contribute and gain valuable insights into the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the dynamic Halaal ecosystem. Furthermore, the summit fosters networking and relationship-building, paving the way for collaborative efforts in Halaal certification services on a global scale.

During her keynote address, Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, the Director-General of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), emphasized the pivotal role of digital transformation. She shed light on Jakim’s commendable efforts to integrate digital and technological advancements into their Halaal certification processes. Recognizing the lightning-fast evolution of digital technology, Yusoff revealed Jakim’s ongoing work on developing a digital Halaal system.

The MJC Halaal Trust, a well-regarded accredited certifying body, actively participates in the Global Halaal Summit 2023. Shaykh Zakkariya Philander, a dedicated representative of the trust attending the summit, emphasized that this participation keeps them well-informed about the latest industry trends and developments, ensuring their continued provision of high-quality Halaal certification services.

The presence of South African Halaal bodies at the international Halaal Summit 2023 not only shines a spotlight on their expertise and unwavering dedication but also solidifies South Africa’s prominent position in the global Halaal industry. By actively engaging in global dialogues and exchanges, these organizations make valuable contributions to the ongoing growth and development of the Halaal ecosystem.

The summit is scheduled to conclude on September 12, 2023.

Photo: Sayed Ridhwaan | Hijazi Channel