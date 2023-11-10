South African Jews for a Free Palestine call for the Western Cape Province to adopt BDS

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The attacks against Palestine have sprung up discussions across the worlds wherein individuals, states, and organizations, claim that the hostilities represent a fight against the existence of Jews. Many prominent figures have claimed that being pro-Palestine equates to being anti-Semitic with adages, such as ‘from the river to the sea’, being labelled as calls for the death of Jews.

However, these statements have been challenged by many including Jewish people. One such individual is Mitchell Hunter, member of South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP), who joined VOC Breakfast to discuss the stance of his organization given the escalated violence in Gaza since October 7th and in the run-up to the protest action happening this Saturday, stating:

“We’re seeing a genocide happening again and again, with this being the worst we’ve seen so far. So as our organization, we outright reject the state of Israel and its actions.”

Commenting on what the organization hopes Saturday’s protest action could produce, the social activist mentions how he desires a broader change in sentiment not only on the global political landscape but more so locally. “We are calling for an immediate ceasefire, an immediate end to the genocide happening now, but we understand that is not enough, that it’s not going far enough, and in a few years and because in a few years we could find ourselves here again. What we hope this march can bring in calling for the Western Cape Province to adopt BDS is to force Israel to dismantle its Apartheid project, to end the secular colonial project, and to lead to a free Palestine,” said Hunter. A free Palestine has been critiqued by some as calling for attacks against the Jewish people, with specific focus on the idiom: “From the river to the sea.” While this has been rejected by many the adage has faced continuous detraction regardless, however Hunter argues that the statement refers to freedom for all individuals regardless of faiths.

“From the river to the sea creates a social situation where everyone is free. It’s self-determination of the Palestinian people, and we know that no one will be free until everyone is free and that’s the line, we’d rather get our country and the world to work towards,” added the pro-Palestinian activist.

VOC News