South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP) welcomes the motion which called for the closure of the Israeli embassy

By Kouthar Sambo

South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP) has commended the South African Parliament, which called for the closure of the Israeli embassy and suspending all diplomatic ties until a ceasefire.

This comes after the motion, which was proposed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was passed on Tuesday, and garnered 248 votes in favour and 91 against.

“As a collective of South African Jews who believe in justice and equality for all, and stand against apartheid anywhere, we stand in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for a Free Palestine,” proclaimed SAJFP in a statement.

Jewish Holocaust and Genocide scholar Raz Segal, has referred to Israel’s offensive in Gaza as a ‘textbook case of genocide’ expressed SAJFP, as many of us descend from “Holocaust,” pogrom escapees, and survivors.

“We cannot stand by as the memory of our ancestors, and our grief is weaponized for interlinked genocidal projects. Palestinian freedom is undermined wholly by the fascist project of Zionism,” said SAJFP. “Zionism, far from being a part of Judaism, is a colonial ideology which seeks to exploit Jewish identity and trauma as a pretext to dispossess and murder Palestinians,” reiterated SAJFP.

Furthermore, a temporary pause in aggression in Gaza is currently underway from 7 am today. So far, hundreds of displaced Palestinian families have journeyed to their homes in Gaza while some are searching the debris of destructive homes and buildings for the remains of their loved ones.

